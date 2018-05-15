Sabitri Brata: Women pray for well being of their husbands

Bhubaneswar: Long queues were seen in front of temples in the city this morning with married women of Hindu community observing ‘Sabitri Brata’ with fasting and prayers seeking long life for their husbands.

It is observed by married women who pray for well being of their spouses based on a mythological character Sabitri, the woman who had succeeded in bringing back her husband from the God of death.

Savitri Brata is one of the important fasting-day celebrated by married Hindu women in some eastern states of India. This festival falls on Amavasya (no moon day) in the Hindu month of Jyestha. So it is also popular as Savitri Amavasya among the people. Married Hindu woman makes fast to vow with dedication and worships Goddess for long life of her husband. This reflects the religious significance of Savitri dedicated to her husband Satyavan, who destined to die but was back to life by her devotion.

As per the legend, Savitri Devi was the beautiful daughter of King Aswapati in Madra Desa kingdom. She had chosen prince Satyavan as her husband. Savitri and Satyavan were married with full of traditions. Savitri go to live with respect and perfect obedience to husband and parents-in-laws. On the death of Satyavan, she vows for fasting and Yamraj was impressed by her purity. Savitri prayed to Yamraj not to take husband from her. Yamraj was impressed by the sheer determination and devotion of Savitri Devi. When ask for any boon, Savitri asks for her husband Satyavan’s life. Yamraj grants Satyavan life back and blessed the couple with eternal happiness. From that day, Savitri Brata festival observed to mark the dedication of wife’s respect to the husband with lifetime relation.