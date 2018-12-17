Sabarimala violence: Cops arrest Rahul Easwar

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Sabarimala violence
15

Palakkad (Kerala): Kerala police have arrested Rahul Easwar for defying bail condition two days after a local court revoked his bail on Sabarimala issue.

The  Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar was arrested by police Monday.

Related Posts

Madhya Pradesh CM waives farm loans

Arun Jaitley: No match to Modi as the next PM

TV anchor Radhika Kaushik’s death: Colleague arrested…

Reports said a team of police personnel took Easwar into custody from a rest house here.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader had spearheaded protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.