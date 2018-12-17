Sabarimala violence: Cops arrest Rahul Easwar

Palakkad (Kerala): Kerala police have arrested Rahul Easwar for defying bail condition two days after a local court revoked his bail on Sabarimala issue.

The Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar was arrested by police Monday.

Reports said a team of police personnel took Easwar into custody from a rest house here.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader had spearheaded protests against the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict permitting women of all age groups into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala.