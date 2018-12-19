Sabarimala row: Prohibitory orders extended till Dec 22 midnight

Pathanamthitta (Kerala): Prohibitory orders has been extended in Sabarimala temple till December 22 midnight.

Reports said the Pathanamthitta Magistrate Court has extended the prohibitory orders following reports submitted by the District Police Chief and Executive magistrates in Pamba and Sannidhanam in this connection.

Authorities have clamped the orders issued under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a string of protests has been witnessed in the state after the apex court’s verdict allowing women of all age groups to enter the Lord Ayappa shrine.

An women delegation said they had sent a letter to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seeking permission and security while visiting the temple.

No women in the 10-50 age group has so far succeeded in offering prayers at the shrine as various people have been protesting against the court’s decision.