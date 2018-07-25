Entertainment

Saba Qamar trolled for smoking and wearing revealing clothes

Mumbai: Like Mahira Khan, another Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has now become a target for vitriolic comments and trolling from netizens after a picture of her smoking at the sets of a shoot were leaked online.

Trolled criticized her for smoking and wearing revealing clothes. The ‘Hindi Medium’ actress could be seen holding a cigarette in her hand.

In the pictures, Saba is wearing a white shirt holding a cigarette in her hands, and that is enough to get the trolls going.

They accused her of being another Mahira Khan, who was attacked mercilessly by trolls, when pictures of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in New York, went viral.

