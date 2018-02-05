Headlines

Ryan schoolboy murder case: Court rejects bail plea of juvenile accused

New Delhi: The Gurugram Sessions Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of juvenile accused in the Pradyuman murder case.

Earlier on January 30, the court had extended the judicial custody of the accused till February 12.

The accused, a Class XI student, was arrested by the Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) last year on the charges of killing Pradyuman Thakur, a Class II student of Gurugram’s Ryan International School.

Pradyuman was found in a pool of blood with his throat slit inside the school premises on September 8, 2017.

Earlier also, the court, which took over the case from Juvenile Justice Board, had dismissed the bail plea of the juvenile accused.

The Juvenile Justice Board had earlier ruled that the 16-year-old accused will be tried as an adult and transferred the case to the district and sessions court.

