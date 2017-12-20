Ryan schoolboy murder: 17-year-old will be treated as adult, says Juvenile Justice Board

New Delhi: The 17-year-old student of Ryan International School in Gurgaon who has been accused of murdering Class II student Pradyuman will be tried in court as an adult, said the Juvenile Justice Board today.
The board passed the order this morning responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile.
The Juvenile Justice Board, Gurugram has transferred the case to District And Sessions Court and the hearing will begin from December 22.
Pradyuman’s father expressed satisfaction at the decision to treat the accused as an adult and said the case should be an example to those who commit crimes against minors.
“We had appealed that the juvenile should be tried as an adult and the application was accepted. I welcome the decision. Crimes against children are on the rise and this case should be a landmark,” said Varun Thakur.
The juvenile’s family however has been claiming that their child is being framed to hide the real conspiracy behind the matter.
The Central Bureau of Investigation has contended that the probe is still on and they are still interrogating to find the details of the murder.
Pradyuman was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School on September 8. The class 11 suspect hailing from the same school is accused of murdering Pradyuman in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.