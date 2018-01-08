Latest News Update

Ryan International school murder: Gurgaon court rejects bail to teenager accused of killing Pradyuman

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pradyuman

Gurugram: A Gurgaon court today denied bail to the class 11th  student accused of killing 7-year-old Pradyuman Thakur at Ryan International School.  After hearing arguments of the counsel for the accused, the CBI and the complainant on Saturday, the court had reserved its order for January 8.

Earlier in December too, the court had rejected his bail after CBI had said that the probe is underway and they were interrogating the teenager to find the details of the murder.

Pradhuman was found with his throat slit in the school’s washroom on September 8 last year. Initially, Gurugram Police had claimed the crime was committed by a school bus conductor, but the CBI later refuted the charge.

The probe agency had claimed the teenager had killed Pradyuman in a bid to get the school closed so that a parent-teacher meeting and an examination could be deferred.

