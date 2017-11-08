Ryan International murder: Class XI student confesses to killing Pradyuman

New Delhi: In a major twist in the Ryan International murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Class XI student from the same school for the murder of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur.

The student has reportedly confessed to the crime, sources said.

The arrested student’s father confirmed his son has been detained on murder charges.

Pradhyumn was found murdered on September 8.

Class II student Pradhyumn was found dead with his throat slit inside the school toilet on September 8. The Gurugram police arrested a bus conductor who worked at the school, Ashok Kumar, who later allegedly confessed to the murder. Kumar said he was attempting to sexually abuse Pradhyumn and added that he killed him for resisting.