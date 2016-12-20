PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Headlines

Russian ambassador killed in Turkey

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ambassador

Ankara: In a shocking incident, Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov was shot dead here on Monday by a Turkish policeman.  The police officer shot the diplomat in front of a room full of horrified spectators.

As the ambassador, Andrei, lay on the floor, the assailant, still waving his gun, screamed, “Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!”

Three others have been injured in this incident. While delivering a speech at a painting exhibition in Ankara exhibition hall the assailant fired on the ambassador.

The attacker has been identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas(22). He was dressed in a black suit and tie.

The attack comes a day before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu heads to Moscow for talks on Syria with his Russian and Iranian counterparts. It’s a terror attack, said Russia.

Related Items:
Comments

Most Popular

A N Jena mayor A N Jena mayor
10.1K
Headlines

Sexual slur video of city Mayor AN Jena viral in social media
RBI rules RBI rules
3.2K
Headlines

RBI comes up with new rules for cash withdrawal
sex scandal of mayor sex scandal of mayor
2.1K
Headlines

Sex Scandal: Allegations of Mayor hand in Rishi’s death
sex scandal sex scandal
1.9K
Headlines

Sex scandal: BJD leaders quiet; Dama Rout says silence best policy
aadhar aadhar
1.9K
Latest News Update

Aadhar link for all savings accounts
To Top