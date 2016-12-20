Russian ambassador killed in Turkey

Ankara: In a shocking incident, Russian ambassador Andrey Karlov was shot dead here on Monday by a Turkish policeman. The police officer shot the diplomat in front of a room full of horrified spectators.

As the ambassador, Andrei, lay on the floor, the assailant, still waving his gun, screamed, “Don’t forget Aleppo! Don’t forget Syria!”

Three others have been injured in this incident. While delivering a speech at a painting exhibition in Ankara exhibition hall the assailant fired on the ambassador.

The attacker has been identified as Mevlut Mert Altintas(22). He was dressed in a black suit and tie.

The attack comes a day before Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu heads to Moscow for talks on Syria with his Russian and Iranian counterparts. It’s a terror attack, said Russia.