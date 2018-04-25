Russia says expects to sign deal with India on S-400 missiles sale: Media report

Moscow: Russia said on Wednesday that it expected to sign a deal with India this year on the sale of S-400 surface-to-air missiles, Federal Service for Military official said.

It cited Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation as saying that all the technical aspects of the contract had been agreed and a price just needed to be decided.

“I think that in the current year we will sign the corresponding contract document,” Interfax quoted Dmitry Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, as saying.