Headlines

Russia readying to supply S-400 Anti-Aircraft missile systems to India

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Anti-Aircraft

St Petersbrug: Russia on Friday said it was preparing to supply S-400 Triumf Anti-Aircraft missile systems to India and both governments were “simply discussing” the terms.

Pre-contract preparations underway on the supplies of the S-400 Anti-Aaircraft missile complexes to India, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin.

India had announced on October 15 last year a deal on the Triumf air defence systems from Russia, worth over USD 5 billion, and collaborates in making four states of art frigates besides setting up a joint production facility for making Kamov helicopters.

The deals were announced following talks held between Prime Minister Modi and Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit held in Goa.

The S-400 Triumf long-range air defence missile system has the capability to destroy incoming hostile aircraft, missiles and even drones at ranges of up to 400 km.

India and Russia have been in talks for over a year for the purchase of at least five systems of S-400 that will be a game changer in the region.

It is capable of firing three types of missiles, creating a layered defence, and simultaneously engaging 36 targets.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
10.6K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.3K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
intensify intensify
2.7K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Sarathi Sarathi
1.8K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
To Top