Russia ready to deploy hypersonic missile

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the new hypersonic missile system will enter service in 2019.

Putin said this system is “invulnerable” to the US defenses. He said this after Russia conducted a test of the missile.

Media reports said the Avangard hypersonic system was tested from the Dombarovsky military airbase in southwest Russia.

A new intercontinental strategic system Avangard will enter service in the Russian Army, the report said.

According to earlier reports the Avangard had intercontinental range and the ability to fly as fast as Mach 20, more than 15,000 miles per hour.