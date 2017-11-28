Russia to help India set up National Crisis Management Centre

New Delhi: To handle disaster and other emergency situations in the country Russia will assist India to set up a national crisis management centre.
This was agreed during a meeting between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Minister for Emergency Situations Vladimir Puchkov in Moscow on Tuesday
Both sides agreed that EMERCOM of Russia would cooperate with India in the establishment of the National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) in India.
Rajnath Singh held detailed discussions with Puchkov on cooperation in disaster management. They reviewed the progress made on the agreement on disaster management signed in 2010.
They also agreed on a programme of training of specialists and sharing of each other’s experiences as well as best practices in the field of Disaster Management.
The two leaders later signed a joint implementation plan for 2018-19 for cooperation in disaster management.