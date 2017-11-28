Latest News Update

Russia to help India set up National Crisis Management Centre

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Russia

New Delhi: To handle disaster and other emergency situations in the country Russia will assist India to set up a national crisis management centre.

This was agreed during a meeting between Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Russian Minister for Emergency Situations Vladimir Puchkov in Moscow on Tuesday

Both sides agreed that EMERCOM of Russia would cooperate with India in the establishment of the National Crisis Management Centre (NCMC) in India.

Rajnath Singh held detailed discussions with Puchkov on cooperation in disaster management. They reviewed the progress made on the agreement on disaster management signed in 2010.

They also agreed on a programme of training of specialists and sharing of each other’s experiences as well as best practices in the field of Disaster Management.

The two leaders later signed a joint implementation plan for 2018-19 for cooperation in disaster management.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
3.6K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.9K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
Odia song Odia song
1.4K
Entertainment

Watch: ‘Ranu Lo Ranu’ new Odia song by Papu Pom Pom and Asima Panda

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top