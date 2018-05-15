Rupee falls low against US dollar

New Delhi: The Indian rupee (INR) today fell against the US dollar in volatile trade. At day’s low, the rupee fell to 67.79 against the US dollar before recovering to 67.48 at day’s high.

But the rupee could not sustain the gain and again slipped against the US dollar. The rupee was trading at 67.66 in afternoon trade against the US dollar.

The stock markets also remained volatile today with Sensex rising as much as 436 points at day’s high, before paring bulk of the gains.

Salil Datar, CEO and executive director of Essel Finance VKC Forex, said: “Crude prices continue to be a worry, but with a stronger BJP performance in the Karnataka election, we are expecting rupee to range between 67.30 – 67.80.”