RuPay cards to be issued to 11.47 lakh farmers by March

Bhubaneswar: The State government plans to provide RuPay Card to 11.46 lakh farmers before the beginning of new financial year following the Centre’s call of replacing Kisan credit card.

According to the scheme, the beneficiary subsidy amount will be directly credited to the accounts of respective account holders. Despite the scheme, state government will continue to provide irrigation facility across 10 lakh hectares of land area.

While addressing the budget session of the Assembly, Governor Dr.S.C.Jamir, acknowledged the government for contributing 13,182 crores towards upbringing farming. In the year 2017-18, it is prescribed to construct 54 mega lift irrigation projects, 17 thousand deep bore wells and 3 thousand shallow bore wells.

There are several other aspects the government has keen focus to plan, implement and execute this year. Medical colleges in Koraput and Baripada will be ready to start the first academic session.

Construction laborers working in towns will be provided residential houses while on the education front 60 new model schools will be introduced this academic year. The government has demanded 500 crore for facilitating higher study loans. Railways will be linked to Nayagarh town by March.