Ruckus in Tamil Nadu assembly: Mics, chair broken as secret ballot rejected

Chennai: Chaos prevailed in the Tamil Nadu assembly after House assembled to take up the vote of confidence motion of the Edappadi K Palaniswami ministry on Saturday.

Opposition MLAs and the legislators supporting former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s demanded secret ballots, but Speaker P Dhanpal insisted on division vote.

Today the opposition MLAs entered to the house demanding secret ballot and they broke chairs and the speaker’s microphone, forcing speaker to adjourn the session till 1pm.

Earlier, DMK working president M K Stalin wanted the voting to be postponed.

A total of 230 MLAs were present in the assembly.