RTI activist arrested in Shiv Sena ex-corporator Ashok Sawant’s murder case

Mumbai: An RTI activist, who also runs a civil services examination guidance centre, was arrested today in connection with the killing of former Shiv Sena corporator Ashok Sawant, police said.
Anil Waghmare, the alleged mastermind, was arrested from the city in connection with the murder of Sawant, Vinay Rathod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-XII), said.
The 43-year-old, who runs a civil services examination guidance centre in suburban Kandivli, is the fourth accused to be arrested in the case in which a minor has also been detained.
Waghmare had a personal enmity with Sawant on various issues and allegedly planned his murder, he added.
The two-term corporator from Samata Nagar in Kandivli was attacked with cleavers at around 11 pm on January 7 while he was returning home after meeting a friend.
Sawant, who had entered the cable television business a few years ago, was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, police have said.