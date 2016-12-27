RTGS deposit worth Rs 1.25 crore in Mayawati brother’s account: ED

New Delhi : With elections up around the corner in UP, and demonetisation amid cash crunch and apprehensions of its after impacts posing huge threat to election spending spree, campaigns, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has revealed that a huge amount of Rs 104 crore has been deposited to a bank account linked to Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP).

Out of that 102 crore has been transferred into the party account in a just 23 days post demonetisation.

The probing agency had found that about Rs 1.43 crore was transferred to party Chief Mayawati brother Anand’s account. During a raid at Karol Bagh based United Bank of India branch the ED discovered that Rs 1.25 crore was deposited in Anand’s account through RTGS.

The agency is tracing the transfer and has found a link with a company. It would share its findings with Income Tax department.

Meanwhile, sources said Mayawati along with her brother are likely to be notified to share details of these transactions.

Notably, the Centre’s decision to flush out black money after the November 8 demonetisation move has really hampered political parties affecting their election spending so probing agencies are on a high vigilance.

Meanwhile, BSP Supremo Mayawati has clarified that the money is totally legitimate and has been donated by party members.

“This is party money and was deposited in the office..BSP followed rules and as per its procedure deposited this money in banks. The entire money is accounted for,” she said.

All other parties also have such accounts. why are they not being revealed, she questioned askingt the BJP to come clean. She alleged oposition and media trying to tarnish the image of her party.