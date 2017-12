Bhubaneswar: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangha (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will arrive in Odisha today to attend a meeting of the RSS at Angul and address the workers of the organisation upon his arrival here.

Bhagwat will review various works and initiatives of the RSS and will interact and advise the members on December 26 and 27.

As per schedule, he will leave Odisha on December 27 evening.