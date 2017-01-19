RSP employee shot over financial dealing

Rourkela: A Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) employee Manoj Tiwari was shot at by two miscreants at about 10 pm on Wednesday under the Sector 19 police station.

The incident occurred in Sector 18 area when Tiwari was going to work for his C shift duty at RSP when two miscreants came on a motorcycle and shot him. The bikers then fled while Tiwari lay in a pool of blood at the spot.

Later, his family members rushed to his help and he was admitted to the Rourkela Ispat General hospital where, after the bullet has been removed, his condition is stabilizing said doctors.

Tiwari is an employee of the CPP Instrumentation at RSP and as per police sources he has been also earning much as a money lender. “His financial dealings led to some enmity. The shooting was an outcome of the dealings,” said a police official based on initial investigation.