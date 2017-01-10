RSP ED arrested for taking bribe

Rourkela: The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has arrested the Executive Director of Rourkela Steel Plant for allegedly taking bribe of Rs one lakh from a contractor.

CBI sources said B P Verma, Executive Director (Works) allegedly asked a Refractories material supply to oblige him with bribe to hand over work orders worth crores. The company owner Vinay Kumar Singh decided to give Rs one lakh bribe to Verma for getting through the tender.

Acting on a tip off, CBI carried out a raid at the venue. The team of CBI raided the house and office of Burma at Sector-19 here from where they seized Rs 20L cash of Rs 2000 denomination. The officials also seized some important documents while the raid. The CBI has further stated that the investigation into the huge cash of Rs 2000 denomination which has been seized from Burma’s possession is going on. Although three days ago, Burma has been transferred to Bokaro Steel Plant as executive director (Works and Project), he has not joined his duty there yet.