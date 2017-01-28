Headlines

RSP blast furnace leak: Ranchi SAIL (PD) begins probe

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
RSP

Rourkela: The probe into the dreadful incident of blast furnace gas leak on Wednesday at Rourkela Steel Plant began today.

The investigations will be carried out by head of the Product Development (PD) department of Ranchi based Centre for Iron and Steel (SAIL).

It is worthwhile to recall here that one worker died while five others were severely injured during a blast furnace gas leak at SAIL’s Steel Plant in Rourkela on Wednesday.

All of them were admitted to the city based Ispat General Hospital where their condition is said to have normalized.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

7.8K
Headlines

Hirakhand Express derailed near Rayagada; 20 feared dead
BSNL offer BSNL offer
4.0K
Business

BSNL new offer gives 30 min free voice calls daily
rehearsal rehearsal
3.8K
Headlines

Full dress rehearsal for Republic Day Parade 2017
Hirakhand Hirakhand
3.7K
Headlines

Hirakhand derailment: Probe begins from tomorrow
Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
3.0K
Headlines

Transgender, Meghana’s marriage completed
To Top