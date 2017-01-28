RSP blast furnace leak: Ranchi SAIL (PD) begins probe

Rourkela: The probe into the dreadful incident of blast furnace gas leak on Wednesday at Rourkela Steel Plant began today.

The investigations will be carried out by head of the Product Development (PD) department of Ranchi based Centre for Iron and Steel (SAIL).

It is worthwhile to recall here that one worker died while five others were severely injured during a blast furnace gas leak at SAIL’s Steel Plant in Rourkela on Wednesday.

All of them were admitted to the city based Ispat General Hospital where their condition is said to have normalized.