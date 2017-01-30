Headlines

RSP blast furnace leak probe: DGM, DM suspended

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
RSP

Rourkela: Two high level officials of Rourkela Steel Plant here have been suspended for dereliction in their duties which led to the disastrous  blast furnace gas leak incident on January 25.

The Deputy General Manager NK Singh and Deputy Manager Ashok Sahu of the plant have been placed under suspension following investigations by Product Development department of Ranchi based SAIL’s Centre for Iron and Steel.

It is worthwhile to mention here that one worker died while five others were taken critical following a gas leak from a blast furnace in the plant. All of the injured were admitted to the city based Ispat General Hospital (IGH).

