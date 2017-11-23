Rs 9829 crore additional budget passed by Odisha Council of Ministers

Bhubaneswar: In order to accommodate several public welfare schemes recently introduced by the State government, Odisha Council of Ministers today approved an additional budget provision of Rs 9829 crore for 2017-18.

The decision was taken in a meeting of Council of Ministers chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the State Secretariat here.

Informing to media, Odisha Finance Minister Sashi Bhusan Behera said the first supplementary statement of expenditure for 2017-18 fiscal year would be placed in the Assembly on November 30 during Winter Session. On December 12 the Appropriation Bill would be tabled in the House.

The additional fund would be spent on various schemes with an emphasis on road and infrastructure projects.

The Winter Session of the Assembly has been scheduled to begin on November 28 and would continue till December 30.