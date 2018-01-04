Rs 93 lakh for career counselling in Odisha varsities

Bhubaneswar: Focusing on career of the students and making them employable after their studies, the State Government has sanctioned Rs 93 lakh to set up career counselling centres in 10 State-run universities.

The career counselling centre will be established in 2017-18 academic session.

The Higher Education Department has sanctioned Rs 12.50 lakh each for Ravenshaw University, Fakir Mohan University, North Odisha University, Gangadhar Meher University, Khallikote University and Shri Jagannath Sanskrit Vishvavidayalaya for the set up.

Similarly, Rs 4.5 lakh each has been allocated for Utkal University, Berhampur University, Sambalpur University and Rama Devi Women’s University.

The funds will be provided by the Directorate of Higher Education to these above educational institutions by February 28 this year, sources in the Higher Education department said, adding that the funds cannot be spent in any other head.