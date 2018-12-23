Rs 82 Cr Allocated for Hockey World Cup: Odisha Sports Secy

Bhubaneswar: A budgetary allocation of Rs 82 crore was made by the state government for Odisha Men’s Hockey World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, said Sports secretary Vishal Dev on Sunday.

During the opening event of the 20th All Odisha Nalco Tennis Tournament at the Kalinga Stadium here today, the Sports secretary said that as the Odisha government had successfully organised the mega sports event and talks are on to organise the Hockey World Series in June next year.

Besides, efforts are on to organise some other international sporting events in the next year, Dev informed reporters.

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) in an Executive Board meeting in Bhubaneswar last week decided to reopen the bids for the next world cup after the recently concluded tournament was the most successful one.