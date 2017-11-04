PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

At Rs 77 lakhs, world’s most expensive pizza

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
expensive pizza

New Delhi: The pizza, named ‘Louis XIII’, has turned out to be the most expensive pizza in the world till date.

The price of this pizza is a whopping amount of Rs 77 lakhs.

According to reports, the crust is prepared 72 hours in advance and the whole thing is served with a bottle of Remy Martin Louis XIII cognac.

The pizza with a diameter of 20cm is fit for two and it is prepared by a team of three chefs.

Most of the ingredients for the pizza are sourced from France and Italy other exotic toppings that go into making the most expensive pizza are three types of exotic caviars, Mediterranean species of Shrimp and the Australian pink salt handpicked from river Murray.

