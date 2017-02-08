Rs 714 cr deposited in Jan Dhan accounts in the state, says Arun Jaitley

Bhubaneswar: During the ongoing session at Parliament, Union Finance Minister in a statement has said that around Rs 714 crore has been deposited in Jan Dhan accounts in the state in the post demonetization period that is from November 9, 2016 till January 25, 2017.

As per data shown by Jaitley, since the launch of Jan Dhan accounts in August 26, 2017, Rs 1960 crore was deposited in Jan Dhan accounts in Odisha. However, the figure rose to Rs 2,675 crore following demonetization.

On the contrary, as per the data by State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC), there were 1.13 crore Jan Dhan accounts till September 30, 2016. In the period following demonetization, the total number of Jan Dhan accounts have gone up to 1.21 crore.

SLBC Chairman Anil Kumar has said that as of now, there is no data on the segregation as to how much amount of money has been deposited in which accounts. The account-wise data can be collected from the bank.