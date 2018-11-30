Rs 7 lakh looted from cash van in Paradip

Paradip: Three bike-borne miscreants allegedly opened fire and looted Rs 7 lakh from a cash van of a private company near IFFCO Square in Paradip on Friday.

According to sources, the incident occurred when three guards of a private company were transporting the cash to upload it in an ATM machine in the afternoon. Three miscreants intercepted the van near IFFCO Square and opened fire at the guards before fleeing with Rs 7 lakh.

One of the guards, Sanjay Das of Purudi village under Tirtol police limits, sustained critical bullet injuries in the attack. He was shifted to the Paradip Port Trust Hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, sources said.