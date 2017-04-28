Rs 7.35L looted from Balasore-based Cooperative society

Balasore: In yet another incident of broad daylight robbery, five armed bike-borne miscreants looted Rs 7.35 lakh from a co-operative society located under Jaleswar police limits here today.

According to reports, five men barged into Kasbakarmada Co-Operative Service Society in the afternoon and decamped with cash worth Rs 7.35 lakh by brandishing gun after locking the staff and customers in a room.

Sources informed about 5 miscreants on two bikes barged into the society’s office and held the staff captive at gunpoint before they robbed the cash. It is also known that the robbers were communicating in Bengali.

Being informed, police rushed to the spot and has started a probe into the matter. The co-operative society was not equipped with CCTVs or sirens, said a police official.