Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia handed over to Salepur rape victim’s family

Bhubaneswar: Hours after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the deceased Salepur rape victim, Health Minister Pratap Jena handed over the ex-gratia amount to her family today.

Expressing deep grief and shock over the tragic death of the minor girl, Naveen had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the immediate kin of the deceased and promised stern action against the accused in Odisha Assembly on Monday.

Speaking in the house, Naveen said the six-year-old was raped on the night of April 21 in Salepur. The accused was arrested within 24 hours of this terrible incident. The child was given the best medical attention by a team of doctors at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Unfortunately, she died last night.

“Most stringent action against the accused will be taken. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been given to the immediate kin of the victim. I would like to send my deepest condolence to the bereaved family and again I repeat, I feel deep anguish at this terrible incident,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, a team of BJP state unit met the minor girl’s family at Jagannathpur village under Salepur block in Cuttack district and assured them of all possible support from the party.

Earlier this afternoon, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma had directed the investigating officers in the case to frame charges against the accused and submit the same in the next 15 days.

A seven-member team of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) had also met the family members of the six-year-old girl.