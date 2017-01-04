Rs 5 discount for online payment of LPG cylinders

New Delhi: After petrol and Diesel, the government campaigning for cashless transaction has now extended the scheme to cooking gas (LPG). As per the new norm, buying or paying for LPG online will get consumers a discount of Rs 5 per cylinder.

State-owned fuel retailers, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will offer an upfront discount of Rs 5 on every LPG refill to all LPG customers who will book and pay for it online.

Earlier to provide cashless transactions, the government had asked oil companies to pay consumers 0.75 per cent discount on cashless fueling of petrol and diesel at petrol pumps.

Customers can make payment through existing online modes including net banking, credit and debit cards at the time of web- booking their refills. As a result, the customers will get the discounted amount displayed on their screens. This net amount payable will be retail selling price minus incentive amount of Rs 5 per cylinder.The net discounted amount will also be shown on the cash memo accompanying the home-delivery of the LPG cylinder.

A subsidized LPG cylinder of 14.2-kg currently costs Rs 434.71 in Delhi whereas a non-subsidized cylinder of similar size costs Rs 585.