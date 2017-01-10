Headlines

Rs 3-4 lakh cr of evaded income deposited in bank accounts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
income

New Delhi: More than Rs 2 lakh deposited in over 60 lakh bank accounts post demonetisation, sources said.

Acoording to the Income Tax (IT) department, Rs 3-4 lakh crore of evaded income was deposited in banks post demonetisation. An official said that the department is scrutinising the details.

More than Rs 10,700 cr cash deposited in different bank accounts in North Eastern states since November 9, the official added.

The IT dept and ED are looking into over Rs 16,000 crore deposited in different accounts of cooperative banks. Nearly Rs 80,000 cr of repayment of loans done in cash post demonetisation.

So far, Rs 25,000 crore has been deposited in cash in dormant bank accounts post demonetisation.

Notably, after demonetisation Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, resulting in cash crunch across the country.

