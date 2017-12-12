Rs 26.55 crore spent towards airfare of Naveen, ministers

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has spent over Rs 26.55 crore in last three years towards airfare of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other ministers in the State, Parliamentary Affairs Minister B K Arukha, said in a written reply to BJP member Dilip Ray, in the Assembly today.

While Rs 8.43 crore was spent during 2015, the amount was Rs 11.14 crore in 2016 and Rs 6.97 crore in 2017, the minister said.

The expenditure on account of air travel was for the period 2015-17 to travel within the state and outside, the minister added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had used a chopper 104 times for his movement within the state when other ministers used choppers for 45 times in last three years, Arukha said.

While the Chief Minister had undertaken flights outside Odisha on 11 occasions in the three years, one minister undertook air travel outside the state only once, he concluded.