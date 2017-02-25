State at Large

Rs 2 lakh for Gupteswar bus accident victims: CM

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the bus accident near Gupteswar in which three passengers died on Friday. The CM also announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for family of the three victims of the accident.

The bus, carrying 50 passengers from Malkangiri to Koraput’s Gupteswar temple on the occasion of Shivratri was returning when it met with an accident just three kms away from the temple. Two people had died on the spot while six were critically injured.

The CM not only announced the compensation of Rs 2 lakhs but also extended financial support towards the treatment of the injured on Friday evening.

