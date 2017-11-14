Rs 1400 crore unearthed during raids on Sasikala clan, Jaya TV

Chennai: Rs 1400 crore in unaccounted wealth has been unearthed during raids carried out on premises owned by family members of jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala and of Jaya TV, according to sources.

The I-T department conducted raids on the Sasikala clan and premises of Jaya TV, who’s CEO and Managing Director Vivek Jayaraman is the nephew of the AIADMK leader, earlier last week.

According to reports, more than Rs 7 crore in cash and jewellery worth over Rs 5 crore was seized during the searches. As many as 15 bank lockers and diamond jewellery were kept under “prohibitory orders”.

On November 9, Income Tax sleuths raided 187 premises across multiple cities, mostly in Tamil Nadu.

All the premises were linked either to Sasikala, her nephew TTV Dhinakaran or Jaya TV. The raids were carried out over suspected tax evasion, sources said.