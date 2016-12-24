Headlines

Rs 120 crore gold, new and old notes seized

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
seized

New Delhi: Large amounts of old and new currency notes have been seized in the raids post demonetisation.

In a major development, after raids on a company in Delhi and Noida the revenue officials from Lucknow have seized 430 kg of gold, worth around Rs 120 crore, Rs2.48 crore in old notes, Rs 12 lakh in new notes, 80 kg of silver and 15 kg of gold jewellery were also found in the raids.

The gold seized had been diverted illegally after being imported under special economic regulations that made it duty free, officials said. Apart from it the officials have also found records of a huge amount of money transferred.

The raids conducted on Thursday and Friday based on intelligence inputs.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

smartphones smartphones
7.5K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
6.6K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
Vodafone 4G Vodafone 4G
2.3K
Business

Vodafone launches 4G services in state
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.2K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
violence during bandh violence during bandh
2.1K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar Bandh: BJD workers beat BJP picketers
To Top