Headlines

Rs 11,400 crore fraud: PNB files complaint with CBI against Nirav Modi

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Nirav Modi

New Delhi: The CBI has received two complaints from the Punjab National Bank (PNB) against billionaire diamantaire Nirav Modi and a jewellery company alleging fraudulent transactions worth about Rs 11,400 crore, officials said today.

Modi, whose jewellery creations are popular among global celebrities, may face a fresh CBI probe as the agency is looking at suitable legal action to be taken in the case.

He is already being investigated by the CBI for alleged cheating and fraud involving Rs 280 crore at a PNB branch, the officials said.

They said it had received two complaints from the PNB yesterday in which it was alleged that the bank had spotted fraudulent transactions worth over Rs 11,400 crore involving Modi and a jewellery company.

The officials, without divulging the future course of action on the complaints from the national bank, said suitable legal action could be initiated against the designer and the company after the agency had vetted the complaint.

It was not immediately clear whether the jewellery company mentioned in the complaints was linked to Modi.

Meanwhile, the bank had also intimated stock exchange BSE about the “fraudulent and unauthorized” transactions worth over USD 1771.69 million in one of its branches in Mumbai.

In its filing at the BSE, the PNB said the bank had detected some fraudulent and unauthorised transactions in a Mumbai branch.

The officials in the agency, however, confirmed that the transactions cited by the bank in its complaint were linked to Modi and a jewellery company, whose name they have withheld.

His name first appeared in a CBI case earlier this month after the agency registered a case against him and Mehul Choski, who runs a jewellery and gem store chain with the brand name Gitanjali, for alleged cheating and forgery worth Rs 280 crore on a complaint from the public sector bank, PNB.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
Indian Railways Indian Railways
887
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
wife kills husband wife kills husband
777
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
To Top