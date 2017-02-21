Rs 1000 notes: New notes coming soon in new attire

New Delhi: A senior government official on Monday has revealed that the government has planned to reintroduce the Rs 1000 note in new attire.

As per report, the Reserve Bank of India’s mints has already started printing the notes to adhere to the government’s initial plan of introducing the new notes in January. However, the government official said that the process was delayed because of a pressing need to supply Rs 500 notes.

However, there are no details of the design, added security and identification features of the upcoming Rs 1000 notes.

It may be noted here that the government de-legalized the use of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes on November 8, 2016, removing nearly 86% (in value terms) currency from the system. They then introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2000 notes with new designs and better security features and a picture of Mangalyaan behind the notes.

The RBI hiked the weekly withdrawal limit for savings accounts to Rs 50,000 from the earlier Rs 24,000. So also, from March 13, all the cash withdrawal limits from savings bank accounts will be removed.