Rs 100 crore found in a woman’s Jan Dhan account: PMO

Ghaziabad: In a shocking incident, a woman named Sheetal Yadav on Monday has sought for Prime Minister’s(PM) intervention after the bank officials did not attend to her complaint and kept asking her to come some other time when she found Rs 100 crore in her Jan Dhan account in a state run bank in Meerut.
Sheetal in the complaint letter to the PM sent by her husband Ziledar Singh has said that she maintained a Jan Dhan account in Sharda road branch of the State Bank of India (SBI) where on December 18, she went to draw money from the ATM of ICICI Bank near their house and was shocked to see that her account stood at Rs. 99,99,99,394 after cash withdrawal.
For rechecking the amount, she confirmed with another man standing next to her in the queue and the same amount was confirmed. Later, she went to another ATM of YES Bank nearby and found the same balance.
She continued to visit her bank for two days but the staff did not attend to her complaint and asked her to come after a day when the branch manager would assist her to rectify the matter. When she again went to the bank, she was sent back under another pretext.
Ziledar Singh working in a transformer manufacturing company and Sheetal working in a packaging department of a factory draws a minimal salary and finding such a huge amount in their account was quite surprising for them.
Finally, being frustrated with the bank officer’s attitude, the duo with the help of an educated person had sent a mail to the PMO office on December 26 citing their problems.