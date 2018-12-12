Rs 100 cr sanctioned for black box-type systems in trains

New Delhi: A budgetary allocation of Rs 100 crore has been made by the railways for installing 3,500 loco cab audio video recording systems, similar to a black box of an aircraft.

“Rs 100.40 crore has been sanctioned in Budget 2018-19 for the acquisition of 3,500 Loco cab audio video recording (LCAVR) and Crew Voice and Video Recording system (CVVRS),” Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.

Gohain said this system provides invaluable data to investigators which will help them in understanding the sequence of events leading up to an accident and for identifying operational issues and human factors.

At least 26 locomotives (23 diesel and three electric) have already been fitted with LCAVR and CVVRS devices, he added.

He said one smart coach has been turned out from Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli in June, 2018.

“Further, such coaches for 5 rakes are being planned to be manufactured at Modern Coach Factory, Raebareli,” he added.