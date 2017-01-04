Latest News Update

Rs 100 cr deposit in SP MLA bodyguard's account

Rs 100 cr

Kanpur: In the amid several reports of mysterious deposits in bank accounts of people post demonetisation, a Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA’s gunner was left flabbergasted when he found that his account has been mysteriously credited by nearly Rs 100 crore.

Ghulam Jilani Siddiqui, bodyguard of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, had gone to withdraw money from an ATM on Tuesday night where he found that his account was credited with a total of Rs 99, 99, 02,724.

After this incident then Siddiqui informed it to Solanki, who in turn brought the matter to the attention of the city magistrate.

But it is not clear yet whether it is a software error, or something else behind it.

