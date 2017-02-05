Rs 10 lakh crore under IT scanner after demonetisation

New Delhi: Over Rs 10 lakh crore of deposits post demonetisation, using over one crore bank accounts. The initial round of scrutiny on “suspect” deposits is limited to 18 lakh accounts where over Rs 5 lakh were deposited and the stack added up to nearly Rs 4.2 lakh crore for which e-mails and SMSes are being sent out.
Finance minister Arun Jaitley had said that deposits of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 80 lakh were made in about 1.09 crore accounts with an average deposit size of Rs 5.03 lakh.
Deposits of more than 80 lakh were made in 1.48 lakh accounts with average deposit size of Rs 3.31crore. The numbers were also meant to address criticism that the several poor people were displaced by an exercise that caused tremendous hardship and did not yield any significant amount of black money.