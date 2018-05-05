RPF recovers looted gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh

Bhubaneswar: Looted gold ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh have been recovered and a man was arrested in this connection by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) today.

The accused has been identified as Rabi Nayak, a professional looter who is involved in several loot cases.

“Rabi had decamped with the gold ornaments from a woman passenger yesterday. The accused had snatched away her luggage while she was standing on the platform with her luggage containing the ornaments soon after her arrival at Bhubaneswar railway station from Visakhapatnam”, an official informed.

The valuables have been recovered a day before the woman’s marriage and the same has been handed over to her. However, other associates of the accused, who were involved in the loot are absconding, the official said.