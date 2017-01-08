RPF Jawans assault differently abled man

Balasore: In a case of brutality, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Jawans assaulted a differently abled man or “Divyang” for allegedly stealing a mobile phone from a train passenger at the Balasore railway station on Friday.

As per sources, the differently abled person was caught by some people standing at the Balasore station while he was trying to flee after stealing the mobile from the train passenger at Platform No-4. He was handed over to the RPF jawans later.

In the video clip, it has shown that after the stolen mobile was recovered from the man the security personnel was kicked him, who was lying on the ground.

Union Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered RPF DG to investigate the matter. On the other hand, the Railway SP Sanjay Kaushal has said that action will be initiated against the staff, if found guilty.