RP Sharma makes first visit to Malkangiri, Koraput districts

Malkangiri: In a bit to take stock of Maoist activities; Odisha DGP RP Sharma today visited Malkangiri and Koraput districts for the first time after he assumed the office.

Sharma is slated to review the Maoist situation in the districts and hold a discussion with the district police to tackle the Maoist menace and the law and order situation in the districts.

Superintendents of Police of six districts are likely to attend the meeting.

The DGP is also likely to review the sensational Kunduli gang-rape case at the DIG (South Western Range) office in Koraput.

Sharma is also slated to address the media before leaving for the state capital city.

BSF IG, DIG (South Western Range), Intelligence DIG and other senior police officials accompanied Sharma during his visit.