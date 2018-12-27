Rourkela Steel Plant employee shot dead

Rourkela: An employee of Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) died after being shot at by unidentified miscreants over suspected land dispute on Thursday evening.

Nrusingh Sahu (50), who was working in the steel melting shop of the steel plant, was shot at by four miscreants at around 7 pm.

Sahu was staying in quarters No D-148 in Sector-1. He was at his quarters when the miscreants came in two bikes and barged into his room before firing at him indiscriminately.

As Sahu collapsed on the ground after the gunshot, the family members rushed him to Ispat General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

It is suspected that the firing was a fallout of dispute over land properties. Police rushed the spot and launched a probe.