Rourkela LPG gas leak tragedy: Injured woman dies

Rourkela: The woman, who was the only survivor in the LPG gas leak tragedy, succumbed to her burn injuries at the Ispat General Hospital here on Monday.

Notably, deceased Suchitra Tripathy (26)’s two daughters, Smruti (7) and Prachi (5) and husband Suresh had died earlier on Saturday and Sunday while undergoing treatment. They had been admitted to the IGJH on July 31 soon after the tragedy.

The policemen are now investigating into the case on complaint of Suresh’s brother who blamed local gas dealer responsible for the mishap. There was leakage from the cylinder at the time of delivery of cylinder which caused of spread of fire in the house, he alleged.

“After conducting postmortem, we have handed over the dead bodies to the family members. We have started a probe into the case on the basis of complained lodged by deceased Suresh’s brother,” said OIC BK Das.