Rourkela Honour Killing: Police arrests three in Amrita Singh murder

Rourkela: Three men have been arrested in the honour killing case in the Steel City wherein a 27 year old woman Amrita Singh was murdered and cremated her for marrying outside the religion. Among the arrested are her two brothers and her brother-in-law.

Amrita had secretly married her classmate Naseem Khan in 2016 and after much torture by her family when they got to know about her affair, the duo had fled to Bangalore. However, on the pretext of a function, her sister and brother in law had invited her to the family following which Naseem dropped her at her house.

On May 11, Naseem filed a complaint that Amrita was killed and her body cremated.

Today, the Plant Site police station, where the complaint was lodged, arrested two of her brothers Ranjan Singh and Sandeep Singh and brother-in-law Arvind Singh. They were also forwarded to court and sent to jail.