Rourkela gas leak tragedy: LPG distributors stage protest, bring LPG supply to halt

Bhubaneswar: Following the arrested of LPG distributors in connection with death of four members of a family in a fire mishap due to LPG gas leak at Rourkela, the members of All Odisha LPG Distributors Association today held agitation and stopped gas distribution services for a day protesting against the arrest.

About 400 members of the LPG Distributors Association staged demonstration near Governor’s House here terming the arrests as ‘illegal and arbitrary’.

The police had earlier arrested proprietor of Utkal Gas Agency Mukesh Kejriwal and two employees- Trilochan Bhuyan and Pranadhan Mohanty after four people of a family died due to an alleged gas leakage.

The arrests were made after death of Suresh Tripathy, his wife Suchitra, two minor daughters Sruti and Prachi at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) while undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries sustained during the cylinder fire mishap on July 31.

The police arrested the LPG distributor and two of his employees basing on a complaint made by Suresh’s family at the Jalda police outpost.

